Stricter Regulation Of Water Supply D...

Stricter Regulation Of Water Supply Discussed At Hearing

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: The Hartford Courant

Environmental fears about "rivers being sucked dry" clashed Tuesday with utility concerns over higher consumer costs and "public health risks" during a hearing on proposed rules to govern use of Connecticut's water supplies. At a Department of Energy and Environmental Protection hearing Tuesday morning, water company officials from across Connecticut warned that new regulations sought by the state would result in higher water rates for customers and reduce the ability to move drinking water around Connecticut to areas in need.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hartford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min Susanm 1,466,111
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr Fitus T Bluster 20,742
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 4 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 62,601
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 4 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 7,980
News Bloomfield Man Sentenced In Drug Trafficking Ne... 16 hr New Resident 4
News State Disciplines Six Nurses Fri BPT 1
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) Dec 18 Ize Found 71,262
See all Hartford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hartford Forum Now

Hartford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hartford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Hartford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,700 • Total comments across all topics: 277,317,346

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC