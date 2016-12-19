Stricter Regulation Of Water Supply Discussed At Hearing
Environmental fears about "rivers being sucked dry" clashed Tuesday with utility concerns over higher consumer costs and "public health risks" during a hearing on proposed rules to govern use of Connecticut's water supplies. At a Department of Energy and Environmental Protection hearing Tuesday morning, water company officials from across Connecticut warned that new regulations sought by the state would result in higher water rates for customers and reduce the ability to move drinking water around Connecticut to areas in need.
