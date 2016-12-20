State Police: One Dead After Jeep Plu...

State Police: One Dead After Jeep Plummeted Off Elevated Highway In Enfield

Tuesday Dec 20

A Massachusetts woman died Monday after the Jeep she was in veered off an elevated section of I-91, vaulted the railing, dropped 20-30 feet and crashed to the road below, state police said. The crash happened shortly before 2 p.m., they said.

