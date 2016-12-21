Spectators gathered around a bonfire on Jesup Green for First Night...
Spectators gathered around a bonfire on Jesup Green for First Night Westport on New Year's Eve 2016 look skyward at the fireworks display over the Saugatuck River. Spectators gathered around a bonfire on Jesup Green for First Night Westport on New Year's Eve 2016 look skyward at the fireworks display over the Saugatuck River.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.
Add your comments below
Hartford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|VetnorsGate
|1,466,137
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|1 hr
|ThomasA
|312,906
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|5 hr
|Sunrise Boaners
|62,604
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|5 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,744
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|16 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|7,980
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Dec 18
|Ize Found
|71,262
|Desperate debtors are ripe targets (Aug '08)
|Dec 8
|I Am The Problem
|130
Find what you want!
Search Hartford Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC