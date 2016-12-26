Police: Putting boxes from big-ticket gifts in the curbside trash makes you a target for thieves
Police are issuing a warning to all the lucky gift recipients out there: be careful what you put in the trash. As you clean up your gift boxes from Hanukkah, Christmas and other holidays, it's important to remember to not let the labels show.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hartford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Grey Ghost
|1,466,655
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|50 min
|Christian Democrat
|62,599
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|2 hr
|silly rabbit
|312,923
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|23 hr
|hillbilly jim
|20,746
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Mon
|Observing DaLoser
|7,984
|If ex-felons pay their dues to society, let's g... (Jun '08)
|Sun
|TOXIC COPS
|1,169
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Dec 18
|Ize Found
|71,262
Find what you want!
Search Hartford Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC