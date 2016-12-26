Police: Putting boxes from big-ticket...

Police: Putting boxes from big-ticket gifts in the curbside trash makes you a target for thieves

Police are issuing a warning to all the lucky gift recipients out there: be careful what you put in the trash. As you clean up your gift boxes from Hanukkah, Christmas and other holidays, it's important to remember to not let the labels show.

