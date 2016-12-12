Pick Up Some Improv Skills at Playhouse on Park This January

Resolving to flex those creative muscles and build on those improv skills this year? Whether you dream of performing, want to be a better public speaker, or you just want to impress your friends at the next cocktail party, Adult Intermediate Improvisation is for you! Classes begin on Monday, January 16. This class continues work on the fundamental principles of improvisation while introducing more short-form improv games. Students will focus on concepts such as status, tilt and re-incorporation and we will explore using the environment and non-linear narrative.

