Opioid Disposal Pouches Made Available
For the first time in Connecticut, opiate disposal pouches will be widely available for anyone with leftover prescription drugs in their medicine cabinets. Mallinckordt Pharmaceuticals donated 80,000 of the pouches to more than 600 pharmacies around the state and they are available to customers, free of charge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Connecticut.
Add your comments below
Hartford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|VetnorsGate
|1,466,137
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|1 hr
|ThomasA
|312,906
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|5 hr
|Sunrise Boaners
|62,604
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|5 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,744
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|16 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|7,980
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Dec 18
|Ize Found
|71,262
|Desperate debtors are ripe targets (Aug '08)
|Dec 8
|I Am The Problem
|130
Find what you want!
Search Hartford Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC