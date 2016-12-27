Manchester Mall Brawl One Of Several ...

Manchester Mall Brawl One Of Several Reported Across The Country

A chaotic brawl that shut down the Buckland Hills mall was one of several such fights reported across the country the day after Christmas. From Colorado to Connecticut, police reported packs of youths getting into melees that sent after-Christmas shoppers home early.

