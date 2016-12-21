Man shot six times, including once in the face, in Hartford
A man is in critical but stable condition at Hartford Hospital after being shot six times early Thursday in the Barry Square neighborhood, police said. The man, whose name was withheld by police, was shot on the right side of the body and once in the lower portion of his face, police said.
