Man shot six times, including once in...

Man shot six times, including once in the face, in Hartford

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Day

A man is in critical but stable condition at Hartford Hospital after being shot six times early Thursday in the Barry Square neighborhood, police said. The man, whose name was withheld by police, was shot on the right side of the body and once in the lower portion of his face, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hartford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 17 min John-K 312,987
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 36 min Cheech the Conser... 1,468,314
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr anybody anywhere 20,754
News Shopping with kids no walk in the park (Jun '09) 6 hr Eddie M 339
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 8 hr TRD 71,268
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 9 hr Brian_G 62,615
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Dec 26 Observing DaLoser 7,984
See all Hartford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hartford Forum Now

Hartford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hartford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
 

Hartford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,301 • Total comments across all topics: 277,443,865

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC