Malloy's office says current deficit declines $26 million

HARTFORD - Connecticut Gov. Dannel P. Malloy's budget office says cost-cutting measures have helped to reduce the current fiscal year's projected budget deficit by approximately $26 million. In a letter released Tuesday to state Comptroller Kevin Lembo, the Democrat's Office of Policy Management predicts the fiscal year will end June 30 with a $41.6 million operating deficit.

