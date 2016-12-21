Malloy's office says current deficit ...

Malloy's office says current deficit declines $26 million

Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: The Day

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: HARTFORD - Connecticut Gov. Dannel P. Malloy's budget office says cost-cutting measures have helped to reduce the current fiscal year's projected budget deficit by approximately $26 million. In a letter released Tuesday to state Comptroller Kevin Lembo, the Democrat's Office of Policy Management predicts the fiscal year will end June 30 with a $41.6 million operating deficit.

