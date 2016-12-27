Lincoln Culinary Institute Officially...

Lincoln Culinary Institute Officially Shutters Hartford Location

After nearly three decades and hundreds of chefs, what started life as the Connecticut Culinary Institute is shutting its doors. To hear officials from the school tell it, tighter scrutiny from the federal government for student loans led to insurmountable financial issues.

