La Petite France In West Hartford Closing In January

Friday Dec 30

La Petite France in West Hartford is donating 5 percent of every sale in December to the French Red Cross La Petite France in West Hartford is donating 5 percent of every sale in December to the French Red Cross La Petite France, a Parisian-style bakery on Farmington Avenue, announced Friday that it will close in the next few weeks. Owner Alexandra Litor posted to their Facebook page Friday that they will close their Farmington Avenue location on January 12. "It is a bittersweet news for us, but my husband and I have decided that it is time for us to move on," the post reads.

