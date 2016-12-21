John Fogerty Coming To Foxwoods In February; Richard Marx At Infinity
John Fogerty plays the Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket on Feb. 16 at 7:30 p.m. foxwoods.com NYC duo Lawrence heads to the Ballroom at the Outer Space in Hamden on Feb. 3 at 9 p.m., followed by Robert Ellis on Feb. 28 at 9 p.m., with Courtney Hartman opening; Tortoise on March 14 at 8 p.m.; and Sofi Tukker on March 30 at 8:30 p.m. manicproductions.org Nonpoint returns to the Webster in Hartford on Feb. 8 . Carnifex plays the Webster Underground on Feb. 28 at 6:30 p.m., with Rings of Saturn , Lorna Shore and She Must Burn opening.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CTNow.com.
Add your comments below
Hartford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|Susanm
|1,466,111
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,742
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|4 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|62,601
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|4 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|7,980
|Bloomfield Man Sentenced In Drug Trafficking Ne...
|16 hr
|New Resident
|4
|State Disciplines Six Nurses
|Fri
|BPT
|1
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Dec 18
|Ize Found
|71,262
Find what you want!
Search Hartford Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC