John Fogerty Coming To Foxwoods In February; Richard Marx At Infinity

Wednesday Dec 21

John Fogerty plays the Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket on Feb. 16 at 7:30 p.m. foxwoods.com NYC duo Lawrence heads to the Ballroom at the Outer Space in Hamden on Feb. 3 at 9 p.m., followed by Robert Ellis on Feb. 28 at 9 p.m., with Courtney Hartman opening; Tortoise on March 14 at 8 p.m.; and Sofi Tukker on March 30 at 8:30 p.m. manicproductions.org Nonpoint returns to the Webster in Hartford on Feb. 8 . Carnifex plays the Webster Underground on Feb. 28 at 6:30 p.m., with Rings of Saturn , Lorna Shore and She Must Burn opening.

