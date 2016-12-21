Inmate forced to take drugs will represent himself at trial
Should Connecticut compensate a prison inmate who was injected with psychotropic drugs against his will? A trial set for January, in which the inmate is representing himself, will decide.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hutchinson News, Hutchinson Kansas.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hartford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Grey Ghost
|1,466,655
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|50 min
|Christian Democrat
|62,599
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|2 hr
|silly rabbit
|312,923
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|23 hr
|hillbilly jim
|20,746
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Mon
|Observing DaLoser
|7,984
|If ex-felons pay their dues to society, let's g... (Jun '08)
|Sun
|TOXIC COPS
|1,169
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Dec 18
|Ize Found
|71,262
Find what you want!
Search Hartford Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC