Hartford Stage Announces Cast and Creative Team For Shakespeare's the Comedy of Errors
Hartford Stage Artistic Director Darko Tresnjak and Managing Director Michael Stotts announced today the creative team and cast - a lively ensemble of actors, singers, dancers, musicians and acrobats - for William Shakespeare 's The Comedy of Errors, a musical extravaganza directed by Tresnjak and choreographed by Peggy Hickey . The show plays January 12 to February 12. Generous production support for The Comedy Errors is provided by The Richard P. Garmany Fund at The Hartford Foundation for Public Giving and The Hartford.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Hartford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|My New Alias RULES
|1,467,417
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|38 min
|TRD
|71,264
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Babez7002
|62,606
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|4 hr
|John-K
|312,935
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|TOXIC COPS
|20,747
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Mon
|Observing DaLoser
|7,984
|If ex-felons pay their dues to society, let's g... (Jun '08)
|Dec 25
|TOXIC COPS
|1,169
Find what you want!
Search Hartford Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC