Hartford Stage Announces Cast and Creative Team For Shakespeare's the Comedy of Errors

19 hrs ago

Hartford Stage Artistic Director Darko Tresnjak and Managing Director Michael Stotts announced today the creative team and cast - a lively ensemble of actors, singers, dancers, musicians and acrobats - for William Shakespeare 's The Comedy of Errors, a musical extravaganza directed by Tresnjak and choreographed by Peggy Hickey . The show plays January 12 to February 12. Generous production support for The Comedy Errors is provided by The Richard P. Garmany Fund at The Hartford Foundation for Public Giving and The Hartford.

