Hartford cooking school closing after nearly 30 years
The owners of Lincoln Technical Institute , which in 2010 bought the Hartford-based school that trained chefs, announced Tuesday it will no longer accept new students at the Hartford campus. WFSB-TV reports that prospective students are being urged to consider Lincoln's campuses in Shelton and New Britain.
