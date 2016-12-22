Hartford Archdiocese Planning to Close and Merge Churches
The Archdiocese of Hartford is considering closing or merging close to 100 parishes as it grapples with aging buildings, fewer Catholic households and a looming shortage of priests.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hartford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|VetnorsGate
|1,466,137
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|1 hr
|ThomasA
|312,906
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|5 hr
|Sunrise Boaners
|62,604
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|5 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,744
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|16 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|7,980
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Dec 18
|Ize Found
|71,262
|Desperate debtors are ripe targets (Aug '08)
|Dec 8
|I Am The Problem
|130
Find what you want!
Search Hartford Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC