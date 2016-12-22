Free Coffee Christmas Day, And After Christmas Sales
If you're traveling on Christmas Day, you can stop by a Cumberland Farms for a free, any-sized, hot or iced coffee. The offer also includes hot chocolate, cappuccino and tea, , and no purchase is necessary.
