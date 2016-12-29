Dunkin' Donuts Park Contractor Sues Former Stadium Developer Centerplan

From the moment the New Britain Rock Cats announced their intention to move to Hartford, the franchise's transition to a state-of-the-art ballpark in the capital city, as the rebranded Yard Goats, has been anything but smooth. From the moment the New Britain Rock Cats announced their intention to move to Hartford, the franchise's transition to a state-of-the-art ballpark in the capital city, as the rebranded Yard Goats, has been anything but smooth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.