CT's electors to vote at state Capitol amid protests
Connecticut's seven electors will vote at 12 p.m. today at the State Capitol in Hartford for president of the United States. They are all Democrats pledged to Hillary Clinton, but some protesters are actually urging them to vote for a Republican that is not Donald Trump.
