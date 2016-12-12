Crews Working to Repair Water Main Break in Hartford
Crews are working this morning to repair an 8 inch water main break in the area of 330 Market Street in Hartford, according to MDC spokesperson Kerry Martin. Two local businesses, the Community Renewal Team and Goodyear Auto Service Center have been affected by the shutdown, according to Martin.
