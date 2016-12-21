Connecticut policy produces sanctuary...

Connecticut policy produces sanctuary colleges, segregated poor schools

Responding to the possibility that President-elect Trump's administration will enforce federal immigration law more vigorously, the University of Connecticut and the Connecticut State Colleges and Universities system have more or less declared themselves to be "sanctuary campuses." Like Connecticut's "sanctuary cities," Hartford and New Haven, the colleges will not assist attempts by the federal government to identify and detain illegal immigrants who have enrolled as students.

