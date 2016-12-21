Connecticut policy produces sanctuary colleges, segregated poor schools
Responding to the possibility that President-elect Trump's administration will enforce federal immigration law more vigorously, the University of Connecticut and the Connecticut State Colleges and Universities system have more or less declared themselves to be "sanctuary campuses." Like Connecticut's "sanctuary cities," Hartford and New Haven, the colleges will not assist attempts by the federal government to identify and detain illegal immigrants who have enrolled as students.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.
Add your comments below
Hartford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|7 min
|Cheech the Conser...
|1,469,382
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|5 hr
|Susanm
|313,064
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|6 hr
|Brian_G
|62,634
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|11 hr
|I despise most pe...
|20,759
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|16 hr
|Ize Found
|71,271
|Shopping with kids no walk in the park (Jun '09)
|Dec 29
|Eddie M
|339
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Dec 26
|Observing DaLoser
|7,984
Find what you want!
Search Hartford Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC