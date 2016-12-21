Connecticut Attorney General George Jepsen
Joseph Rubin, lead attorney for the State of Connecticut and Joseph P. Moodhe center, lead attorney for the Connecticut Coalition for Justice in Education Funding, listen as Superior Court Judge Thomas Moukawsher reads a 254-page ruling on the 11-year-old lawsuit, Connecticut Coalition for Justice in Education Funding v. Rell, September 7, 2016 at the Hartford Superior Court in Hartford, Connecticut.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.
Add your comments below
Hartford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|4 min
|VetnorsGate
|1,466,137
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|1 hr
|ThomasA
|312,906
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|5 hr
|Sunrise Boaners
|62,604
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|5 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,744
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|16 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|7,980
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Dec 18
|Ize Found
|71,262
|Desperate debtors are ripe targets (Aug '08)
|Dec 8
|I Am The Problem
|130
Find what you want!
Search Hartford Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC