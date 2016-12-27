Community News For The West Hartford ...

Community News For The West Hartford Edition

Northwest Catholic High School in West Hartford inducted 54 students into its National Honors Society this month. Students inducted come from Hartford, West Hartford, Avon, Windsor, Canton, Wethersfield, Farmington, Granby, Bloomfield, Burlington, Southington, East Granby, Enfield, Suffield, Newington, Simsbury, New Britain, and Marlborough.

