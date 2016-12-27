Community News For The Stafford Edition
Don Berg of Willington showed visitors his extensive solar installation on a tour of solar homes sponsored by SolarizeCT/ Willington/Eastford on Dec. 3. Townspeople will be still be eligible for discount pricing on clean, economical solar energy systems through this government supported program until Jan. 19. To learn more, attend their last free workshop, Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 7 p.m., at the Willington Library, 7 Ruby Rd. Call 860-429-9804 for details. STAFFORD - Stafford Early Head Start has openings available for children ages birth to three and pregnant mothers.
