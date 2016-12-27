Community News For The Stafford Edition

Community News For The Stafford Edition

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Hartford Courant

Don Berg of Willington showed visitors his extensive solar installation on a tour of solar homes sponsored by SolarizeCT/ Willington/Eastford on Dec. 3. Townspeople will be still be eligible for discount pricing on clean, economical solar energy systems through this government supported program until Jan. 19. To learn more, attend their last free workshop, Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 7 p.m., at the Willington Library, 7 Ruby Rd. Call 860-429-9804 for details. STAFFORD - Stafford Early Head Start has openings available for children ages birth to three and pregnant mothers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hartford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 4 min Susanm 1,467,036
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 1 hr cpeter1313 312,927
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 2 hr mdbuilder 62,604
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 7 hr Ize Found 71,263
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Mon hillbilly jim 20,746
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Mon Observing DaLoser 7,984
News If ex-felons pay their dues to society, let's g... (Jun '08) Dec 25 TOXIC COPS 1,169
See all Hartford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hartford Forum Now

Hartford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hartford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Wall Street
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Cuba
  5. Pope Francis
 

Hartford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,938 • Total comments across all topics: 277,388,989

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC