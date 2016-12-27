Community News For The Hebron Edition

Community News For The Hebron Edition

10 hrs ago

Pajamas donated to Hebron Interfaith Human Services were collected at the Hebron Lions Holiday Party for distribution to children in Hebron. HEBRON - The RHAM Leos have been busy this Holiday Season volunteering service time to the Senior Friends of Hebron Holiday party at the Hebron Lions Den.

Read more at The Hartford Courant.

