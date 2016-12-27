Community News For The Hebron Edition
Pajamas donated to Hebron Interfaith Human Services were collected at the Hebron Lions Holiday Party for distribution to children in Hebron. HEBRON - The RHAM Leos have been busy this Holiday Season volunteering service time to the Senior Friends of Hebron Holiday party at the Hebron Lions Den.
