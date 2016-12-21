Archdiocese plan could close 2 boroug...

Archdiocese plan could close 2 borough churches

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Naugatuck Daily News

At least 38 churches, including two in Naugatuck, across the Archdiocese of Hartford are being considered for closure and another 60 parishes to be limited to worship sites as leaders seek to consolidate and strengthen the shrinking faith. A document recently obtained by The Sunday Republican details a recent draft of the Archdiocese's evolving plan for its 212 parishes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Naugatuck Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hartford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Susanm 1,466,111
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr Fitus T Bluster 20,742
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 4 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 62,601
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 4 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 7,980
News Bloomfield Man Sentenced In Drug Trafficking Ne... 16 hr New Resident 4
News State Disciplines Six Nurses Fri BPT 1
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) Dec 18 Ize Found 71,262
See all Hartford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hartford Forum Now

Hartford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hartford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Hartford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,700 • Total comments across all topics: 277,317,336

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC