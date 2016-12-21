Archdiocese plan could close 2 borough churches
At least 38 churches, including two in Naugatuck, across the Archdiocese of Hartford are being considered for closure and another 60 parishes to be limited to worship sites as leaders seek to consolidate and strengthen the shrinking faith. A document recently obtained by The Sunday Republican details a recent draft of the Archdiocese's evolving plan for its 212 parishes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Naugatuck Daily News.
Add your comments below
Hartford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Susanm
|1,466,111
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,742
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|4 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|62,601
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|4 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|7,980
|Bloomfield Man Sentenced In Drug Trafficking Ne...
|16 hr
|New Resident
|4
|State Disciplines Six Nurses
|Fri
|BPT
|1
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Dec 18
|Ize Found
|71,262
Find what you want!
Search Hartford Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC