Archdiocese plan could close 2 borough churches

At least 38 churches, including two in Naugatuck, across the Archdiocese of Hartford are being considered for closure and another 60 parishes to be limited to worship sites as leaders seek to consolidate and strengthen the shrinking faith. A document recently obtained by The Sunday Republican details a recent draft of the Archdiocese's evolving plan for its 212 parishes.

