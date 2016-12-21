50 things to do in Connecticut New Ye...

50 things to do in Connecticut New Year's weekend 2017

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

"Could It Be I'm Falling in Love" and "Then Came You" are just two of the hits made famous by The Spinners, one of the greatest soul groups of the early 1970s. Known for their lush and seductive sound, the group will perform a free show at Mohegan Sun on Friday .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hartford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr I despise most pe... 20,755
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 hr OzRitz 1,468,286
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 3 hr John-K 312,983
News Shopping with kids no walk in the park (Jun '09) 9 hr Eddie M 339
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 11 hr TRD 71,268
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 12 hr Brian_G 62,615
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Dec 26 Observing DaLoser 7,984
See all Hartford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hartford Forum Now

Hartford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hartford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
 

Hartford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,015 • Total comments across all topics: 277,447,280

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC