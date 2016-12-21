36th "Connecticut Flower & Garden Show" Coming February 23-26, 2017...
Get ready for Spring at the 36th annual "Connecticut Flower & Garden Show" on Thursday, February 23 through Sunday, February 26, 2017 at the Connecticut Convention Center on 100 Columbus Blvd. in Hartford . One of the largest and most prestigious flower shows in all of New England , the show's hours are: Thursday, Feb. 23 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday, Feb. 24 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 25 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Sunday, Feb. 26 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Highlights include: - Over an acre of gardens in full bloom , created by professional landscape designers and nonprofit organizations, and include naturalistic, low maintenance, native, organic, herb and pollinator gardens.
