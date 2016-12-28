12/28/2016 Gov. Malloy Announces Sign...

12/28/2016 Gov. Malloy Announces Significant Improvements in DMV Wait ...

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: State of Connecticut

Gov. Malloy Announces Significant Improvements in DMV Wait Times as the Result of Time-Saving Measures that are Being Rolled Out in Offices Statewide Governor Dannel P. Malloy today announced that with the successful results of a pilot program that was launched at two Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles offices this fall that has resulted in a 55 percent reduction in wait times, the efficiency measures are being rolled out to other offices around the state in order to duplicate the results that are providing more conveniences to consumers through the introduction of certain time-saving measures, the loosening of certain requirements, and the elimination of red tape.

Start the conversation, or Read more at State of Connecticut.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hartford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 16 min VetnorsGate 1,467,587
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 30 min John-K 312,939
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 3 hr Ize Found 71,267
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 7 hr I despise most pe... 20,748
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 9 hr Babez7002 62,606
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Dec 26 Observing DaLoser 7,984
News If ex-felons pay their dues to society, let's g... (Jun '08) Dec 25 TOXIC COPS 1,169
See all Hartford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hartford Forum Now

Hartford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hartford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
 

Hartford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,669 • Total comments across all topics: 277,413,778

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC