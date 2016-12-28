12/28/2016 Gov. Malloy Announces Significant Improvements in DMV Wait ...

Gov. Malloy Announces Significant Improvements in DMV Wait Times as the Result of Time-Saving Measures that are Being Rolled Out in Offices Statewide Governor Dannel P. Malloy today announced that with the successful results of a pilot program that was launched at two Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles offices this fall that has resulted in a 55 percent reduction in wait times, the efficiency measures are being rolled out to other offices around the state in order to duplicate the results that are providing more conveniences to consumers through the introduction of certain time-saving measures, the loosening of certain requirements, and the elimination of red tape.

Start the conversation, or Read more at State of Connecticut.