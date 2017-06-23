County focuses road work on bridges
They're not falling down, but bridges are wearing out due to age, traffic, heavier loads and larger farm equipment Kirk Weston says St. Clair County is responsible for the second greatest number of bridges of any of the 83 counties in Michigan. The county has at least 228 bridges under its jurisdiction, said Weston, managing director of the St. Clair County Road Commission .
