Wetland Wonders Challenge winners receive their prizes
Winners of the Consumers Energy-sponsored Wetland Wonders Challenge, hosted by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, received ultimate waterfowl hunting prize packages Friday, March 17, at the Shiawassee River State Game Area in St. Charles, Michigan. To be entered in the drawing, participants had to hunt at three or more of the seven southern Michigan Wetland Wonders.
Harsens Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why did Ashley get arrested? (Aug '13)
|Mar 17
|Facebook Friend
|4
|Clinton Revival Center /Family Worship Center o...
|Mar 15
|sam
|2
|Traffic Light (Jun '09)
|Mar 8
|runnoft
|13
|Review: Christopher Alayan Attorney And Councel (Jan '13)
|Mar '17
|Horrible
|3
|Cops: Man grabs football, bites neighbor on mouth (Oct '09)
|Feb '17
|What A Phart
|6
|Review: Champion's Auto Ferry Inc (Mar '13)
|Nov '16
|Woodchuckreese
|2
|burt radtz hhs class of 2000? (Aug '16)
|Nov '16
|jane
|3
