Spring birdwatching tours scheduled at Michigan wetlands

As migratory birds make their way back north, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources is offering birding tours at its Wetland Wonders and Signature Wetlands around the state. The first tour is March 25 at St. Clair Flats State Wildlife Area on Harsens Island.

