Spring birdwatching tours scheduled at Michigan wetlands
As migratory birds make their way back north, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources is offering birding tours at its Wetland Wonders and Signature Wetlands around the state. The first tour is March 25 at St. Clair Flats State Wildlife Area on Harsens Island.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Harsens Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why did Ashley get arrested? (Aug '13)
|Fri
|Facebook Friend
|4
|Clinton Revival Center /Family Worship Center o...
|Mar 15
|sam
|2
|Traffic Light (Jun '09)
|Mar 8
|runnoft
|13
|Review: Christopher Alayan Attorney And Councel (Jan '13)
|Mar 2
|Horrible
|3
|Cops: Man grabs football, bites neighbor on mouth (Oct '09)
|Feb '17
|What A Phart
|6
|Review: Champion's Auto Ferry Inc (Mar '13)
|Nov '16
|Woodchuckreese
|2
|burt radtz hhs class of 2000? (Aug '16)
|Nov '16
|jane
|3
Find what you want!
Search Harsens Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC