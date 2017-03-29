Home is a jewel on Harsens Island

Home is a jewel on Harsens Island

The White House is a jewel on Harsens Island Historic home is an ideal place to spend a laid-back Harsens Island summer Check out this story on thetimesherald.com: http://bwne.ws/2nAYFme HARSENS ISLAND - You can stand on the front porch or the upper patio of this home at 1250 Circuit Drive and watch the world go by. The house has 100 feet of frontage on the South Channel of the St. Clair River.

