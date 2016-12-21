Biker injured in Thursday crash and s...

Biker injured in Thursday crash and separately, truck wrecks four cars

A motorcyclist was severely injured Thursday when he dropped his bike as a truck changed lanes in Marathon, the Florida Highway Patrol says. Troopers say Bruce Coles, 51, was riding a 2006 Yamaha north in the outside lane of U.S. 1 around mile marker 53 around 12:30 p.m. At the same time, an unidentified tractor-trailer was traveling north in the inside lane.

