Water, Sewer Rate Hikes Before City Council
Planned efforts to allow the city to boost access to water and decrease groundwater infiltration into sewer lines will mean higher water and sewer rates for customers. City Council will vote Tuesday night to increase the amount city residents and county customers pay for water and sewer service.
