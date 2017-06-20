Water Clinics, Sampling Set

The Virginia Cooperative Extension has scheduled four drinking-water clinics for residents of Rockingham and Augusta counties and will test well, spring or cistern water, according to a news release. The Augusta County clinics are at 2 and 7 p.m. Monday in the Augusta County Board of Supervisors meeting room at the Augusta County Government Center, 18 Government Center Lane, Verona.

