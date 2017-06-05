Voter Fraud Case Advances

Andrew Spieles waived his right to indictment and plans to plead guilty to one misdemeanor charge on June 20 in U.S. District Court in Harrisonburg, according multiple documents filed Thursday. The documents, which include a statement of facts and his plea agreement, show that Spieles caused 18 fraudulent voter registration forms to be submitted to the Harrisonburg registrar through HarrisonburgVotes in connection with the Nov. 8 presidential election.

