Thief Gets 10 Years For Probation Vio...

Thief Gets 10 Years For Probation Violation

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: The Daily News-Record

A Harrisonburg man who barricaded himself inside an apartment off Port Republic Road in November will spend more than a decade behind bars for a probation violation. Judge Bruce Albertson sentenced Maxim M. Nikitin, 21, to 10A1 2 years in prison during a hearing Friday in Rockingham County Circuit Court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Harrisonburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sleeping Badge Apr '17 Sleeping Badge 1
Review: Biery & Paulette - Kathryn A Biery DDS (Jun '09) Apr '17 Daisy Beaumont 36
News Corey Stewart declares victory for free speech ... Apr '17 spytheweb 2
News Despite controversy, Stewart will hold "Rally t... Apr '17 spytheweb 1
News Community Bulletin Board (Oct '07) Mar '17 Meagan 2
News #1 - NEW: Beam Brothers Aims To Keep Investigat... (Mar '16) Mar '17 hammer 4
Iso Mar '17 Info 1
See all Harrisonburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Harrisonburg Forum Now

Harrisonburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Harrisonburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Climate Change
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Harrisonburg, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,759 • Total comments across all topics: 281,528,170

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC