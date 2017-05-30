Summer Meals For Kids Available
The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank will offer free food to needy children weekdays at four locations in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County over the summer. The food bank, which is headquartered in Verona, is participating in the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Summer Food Service Program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Add your comments below
Harrisonburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sleeping Badge
|Apr '17
|Sleeping Badge
|1
|Review: Biery & Paulette - Kathryn A Biery DDS (Jun '09)
|Apr '17
|Daisy Beaumont
|36
|Corey Stewart declares victory for free speech ...
|Apr '17
|spytheweb
|2
|Despite controversy, Stewart will hold "Rally t...
|Apr '17
|spytheweb
|1
|Community Bulletin Board (Oct '07)
|Mar '17
|Meagan
|2
|#1 - NEW: Beam Brothers Aims To Keep Investigat... (Mar '16)
|Mar '17
|hammer
|4
|Iso
|Mar '17
|Info
|1
Find what you want!
Search Harrisonburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC