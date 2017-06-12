Solar Company Celebrates Opening June 22

Solar Company Celebrates Opening June 22

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: The Daily News-Record

Paradise Energy Solutions is holding a Business at Breakfast networking event and ribbon-cutting ceremony from 7:30 to 9 a.m. June 22 at its new Harrisonburg office, 1890 S. Main St., and a community grand-opening celebration from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the same day. The family-owned solar installation company is headquartered in Pennsylvania.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Harrisonburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sleeping Badge Apr '17 Sleeping Badge 1
Review: Biery & Paulette - Kathryn A Biery DDS (Jun '09) Apr '17 Daisy Beaumont 36
News Corey Stewart declares victory for free speech ... Apr '17 spytheweb 2
News Despite controversy, Stewart will hold "Rally t... Apr '17 spytheweb 1
News Community Bulletin Board (Oct '07) Mar '17 Meagan 2
News #1 - NEW: Beam Brothers Aims To Keep Investigat... (Mar '16) Mar '17 hammer 4
Iso Mar '17 Info 1
See all Harrisonburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Harrisonburg Forum Now

Harrisonburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Harrisonburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Harrisonburg, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,947 • Total comments across all topics: 281,763,075

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC