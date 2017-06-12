Solar Company Celebrates Opening June 22
Paradise Energy Solutions is holding a Business at Breakfast networking event and ribbon-cutting ceremony from 7:30 to 9 a.m. June 22 at its new Harrisonburg office, 1890 S. Main St., and a community grand-opening celebration from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the same day. The family-owned solar installation company is headquartered in Pennsylvania.
