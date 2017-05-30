Soapbox Derby On Saturday
The race, which will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Research Drive on the city's north end, features children from Rockingham County Public Schools, Harrisonburg City Public Schools, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, and after-school program On the Road Collaborative, as well as independent racers from the area. Organizers expect about 40 participants at this year's race, which features three divisions.
