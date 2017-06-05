RHSPCA Is Killing Too Many Animals

I was delighted to read your article about the Anicira Veterinary Center's filing a proposal to take over state mandated services for the city of Harrisonburg .The unnecessary killing of Phez should be a wake-up call to finally address the obvious problems at Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA. I am appalled that my tax dollars are going to support an organization that cannot fulfill its basic mandate of reuniting animals with their owners and that euthanizes at such a high rate when viable no-cost alternatives exist.

