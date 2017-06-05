RHSPCA Is Killing Too Many Animals

RHSPCA Is Killing Too Many Animals

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Daily News-Record

I was delighted to read your article about the Anicira Veterinary Center's filing a proposal to take over state mandated services for the city of Harrisonburg .The unnecessary killing of Phez should be a wake-up call to finally address the obvious problems at Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA. I am appalled that my tax dollars are going to support an organization that cannot fulfill its basic mandate of reuniting animals with their owners and that euthanizes at such a high rate when viable no-cost alternatives exist.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Harrisonburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sleeping Badge Apr '17 Sleeping Badge 1
Review: Biery & Paulette - Kathryn A Biery DDS (Jun '09) Apr '17 Daisy Beaumont 36
News Corey Stewart declares victory for free speech ... Apr '17 spytheweb 2
News Despite controversy, Stewart will hold "Rally t... Apr '17 spytheweb 1
News Community Bulletin Board (Oct '07) Mar '17 Meagan 2
News #1 - NEW: Beam Brothers Aims To Keep Investigat... (Mar '16) Mar '17 hammer 4
Iso Mar '17 Info 1
See all Harrisonburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Harrisonburg Forum Now

Harrisonburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Harrisonburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Iran
  1. Microsoft
  2. South Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. China
  5. Health Care
 

Harrisonburg, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,159 • Total comments across all topics: 281,609,953

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC