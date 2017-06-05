Property Transfers

Matthew A. Wikswo and Susan E. George to David K. and Deborah A. MacDonald, 271 W. View St., $325,000. Jerome J. Hotchkiss Jr. and Kimberly A. Haines to Martin M. and Hannah H.S. Brennan, 860 Old Furnace Road, $187,500.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.