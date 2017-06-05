Police Continue Search For Missing Woman

Police continue to look for leads in the case of a missing Rockingham County woman, five months after her car was found crashed in Fauquier County. Authorities say the last time Genoveba Ortega Alvarez, 29, was seen was about 9 p.m. on New Year's Eve, when she left her home in a 2011 gray Hyundai.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.