Pence Resigns Over Proposal

Steven Pence resigned from the Rockingham County Planning Commission prior to its meeting Tuesday over proposed changes to the county's zoning ordinance. Pence submitted his letter of resignation Tuesday, writing that he has "strong feelings" about the revisions and felt he could better voice his concerns as a private citizen.

