Out Of The Box
The retail industry has been in a tight spot for some time, with everything blamed from the presidential election to the economy to the weather. Industry heavyweights such as Sears, Kohl's, Macy's, Nordstrom, Walmart and J.C. Penney have been hit hard, closing thousands of stores across the country.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Add your comments below
Harrisonburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sleeping Badge
|Apr '17
|Sleeping Badge
|1
|Review: Biery & Paulette - Kathryn A Biery DDS (Jun '09)
|Apr '17
|Daisy Beaumont
|36
|Corey Stewart declares victory for free speech ...
|Apr '17
|spytheweb
|2
|Despite controversy, Stewart will hold "Rally t...
|Apr '17
|spytheweb
|1
|Community Bulletin Board (Oct '07)
|Mar '17
|Meagan
|2
|#1 - NEW: Beam Brothers Aims To Keep Investigat... (Mar '16)
|Mar '17
|hammer
|4
|Iso
|Mar '17
|Info
|1
Find what you want!
Search Harrisonburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC