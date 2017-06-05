Out Of The Box

Out Of The Box

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: The Daily News-Record

The retail industry has been in a tight spot for some time, with everything blamed from the presidential election to the economy to the weather. Industry heavyweights such as Sears, Kohl's, Macy's, Nordstrom, Walmart and J.C. Penney have been hit hard, closing thousands of stores across the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Harrisonburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sleeping Badge Apr '17 Sleeping Badge 1
Review: Biery & Paulette - Kathryn A Biery DDS (Jun '09) Apr '17 Daisy Beaumont 36
News Corey Stewart declares victory for free speech ... Apr '17 spytheweb 2
News Despite controversy, Stewart will hold "Rally t... Apr '17 spytheweb 1
News Community Bulletin Board (Oct '07) Mar '17 Meagan 2
News #1 - NEW: Beam Brothers Aims To Keep Investigat... (Mar '16) Mar '17 hammer 4
Iso Mar '17 Info 1
See all Harrisonburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Harrisonburg Forum Now

Harrisonburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Harrisonburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. South Korea
 

Harrisonburg, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,510 • Total comments across all topics: 281,690,288

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC