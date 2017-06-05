Officers Pass The Torch
Rockingham County and Harrisonburg officers carry the Special Olympics torch as they run on U.S. 11 through Lacey Spring on their way to Harrisonburg on Wednesday. Police from Rockingham County and Harrisonburg carry the torch on U.S. 11 through Lacey Spring on Wednesday.
