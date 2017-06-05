MRRJ Is No Alternative

MRRJ Is No Alternative

In 2014, many residents of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County protested the need for another jail costing $63 million, believing that a new facility - paid for with our taxes - would only encourage more convictions and longer sentences. Since 1995, when our current jail was built, incarcerations had climbed 500 percent, while population increased only 25 percent.

