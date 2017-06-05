MRRJ Is No Alternative
In 2014, many residents of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County protested the need for another jail costing $63 million, believing that a new facility - paid for with our taxes - would only encourage more convictions and longer sentences. Since 1995, when our current jail was built, incarcerations had climbed 500 percent, while population increased only 25 percent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Add your comments below
Harrisonburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sleeping Badge
|Apr '17
|Sleeping Badge
|1
|Review: Biery & Paulette - Kathryn A Biery DDS (Jun '09)
|Apr '17
|Daisy Beaumont
|36
|Corey Stewart declares victory for free speech ...
|Apr '17
|spytheweb
|2
|Despite controversy, Stewart will hold "Rally t...
|Apr '17
|spytheweb
|1
|Community Bulletin Board (Oct '07)
|Mar '17
|Meagan
|2
|#1 - NEW: Beam Brothers Aims To Keep Investigat... (Mar '16)
|Mar '17
|hammer
|4
|Iso
|Mar '17
|Info
|1
Find what you want!
Search Harrisonburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC