Like 'Recharging' Batteries

Adam Kareem, 4, of Harrisonburg, son of Sundis Arafat and Ahmed Kareem, sits behind his father as his attention wanes during the Maghrib prayer on the first day of Ramadan on May 27. Farhan Siddiqi , Resident Imam at the Islamic Association of the Shenandoah Valley, discusses the Quran after the Maghrib prayer during the first day of Ramadan on May 27. Members of the Islamic Center of the Shenandoah Valley put food on their plates for Iftar, the evening meal when Muslims break their Ramadan fast.

