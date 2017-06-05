Kelley Street Residence May Be Coming...

Kelley Street Residence May Be Coming Down - City Council To Weigh Action To Demo House

Some Northeast Neighborhood residents have been asking Harrisonburg officials to do something about the vacant house at 226 Kelley St. for years. "Occasionally, we get complaints from neighbors about what an eyesore the property is or that the doors and entrances are completely unhinged so you can't shut the door and lock it," Assistant City Attorney Wesley Russ said Friday.

